A group of council employees has raised more than £1,200 after walking over 30 miles last weekend.

David Bennington, Blake Hutchinson, Amber Reeves, and David Leivers, all employed by South Kesteven District Council, hiked from Lincoln Cathedral to Grantham St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday.

The aim was to raise money for the Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA), the fundraising arm of Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), which supports over 200 pupils with special needs aged from three to 19 years.

The group outside St Wulfram's in Grantham.

This was their third charity walk, completing it in just over seven hours.

David, a waste operations administrator and father to a pupil at Sandon School, said: “As it wasn't too hot, it was a nice day for it.

“We all managed really well until Barkston, but tiredness hit a couple of us there. However, we knew that once we reached St Wulfram’s, there was a nice little place across the road that served refreshments.

At the start of their journey in Lincoln.

“We were all pleased to complete it and see how much we had raised.”

Donations can be made to the groups gofundme page.

He thanked supporters including his wife Katie, who brought lunch at the halfway point, and Mick Reeves, who transported the group to Lincoln.