A councillor who stepped down from her party — and left her role as cabinet member — has expressed “sadness” over her decision but said her situation had become “untenable”.

Councillor Patsy Ellis resigned as joint cabinet member for Environment and Waste on South Kesteven District Council, leaving the Green Party earlier this week.

In a statement, she said: “It was with sadness that I chose to resign my cabinet position as co-portfolio holder for waste and the environment.

South Kesteven District Council Coun Patsy Ellis

“It was a position I very much enjoyed and put a lot of effort into over the past year. However, the job share with my co-portfolio holder became untenable.”

She said that despite no longer being a formal member, she would continue to uphold Green Party values.

“Both positions were made from a position of honour,” she said.

The South Lincolnshire Green Party celebrated Councillor Ellis’ election in May 2023 when she became Lincolnshire’s first-ever Green councillor, taking one of the three seats in the Grantham St Vincent's ward.

Councillor Dr Vanessa Smith was next to win on the night, in the former leader Councillor Kelham Cooke’s Casewick seat, and she was quickly followed by Councillors Rhys and Emma Baker in Bourne Austerby.

In a statement earlier this week, the party said: “We are disappointed, but we wish Coun Ellis well.”

Coun Rhys Baker — who recently revealed he will bid to become MP for South Holland and the Deepings — will remain in his role as cabinet member for environment and waste.

“Our Green councillors… have built a strong reputation on the council and will continue to work hard for their community,” said the party statement.