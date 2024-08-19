A district councillor has conquered his fear of heights and completed a charity skydive.

After several delays, Councillor Elvis Stooke (Ind, Belmont) completed his skydive yesterday (Sunday, August 18) at Sibson airfield in Wansford.

Coun Stooke has so far raised £1,230 for the Place2Bee Men’s Club, a men’s mental health group at the BHive Community Centre in Finkin Street, Grantham.

Elvis Stooke mid-way in the air.

He said: “I would like to thank all of the people in Grantham for their great support for this event.

“I would like to give a special thanks to my wife Laura for keeping me going over the last five weeks and also to all of my work colleagues at Centrebus and South Kesteven District Council for all of their support.

“Also to everyone that sponsored me to do this event.

“Mental health is real in men as it is in women. We must look after each other because we never know when we could be in that dark place but be assured, there are places to help us.

Councillor Elvis Stooke completed the skydive at the Sibson airfield in Wansford.

Coun Stooke faced his fear of heights to complete the skydive.

“Don’t hide away, speak with someone as soon as you can because speaking to someone can save us all.”

The skydive is complete!

Coun Stooke is still raising money for another two weeks via his GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/bhive-place2bee-mens-club-grantham.

