A court hearing in relation to a stabbing outside a gym has been adjourned.

Daniel Frankish, 41, of Beck Gardens, Grantham was due to appear in Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 19) for a plea and trial preparation hearing after he was charged with ‘wounding with intent’ and possession of a bladed article.

The charges are in relation to an incident outside a gym in Earlesfield Lane, Grantham, on May 20, where another man sustained leg injuries.

Lincoln Crown Court.

The plea and trial preparation hearing has been adjourned to Wednesday, July 3, as Frankish did not have representation.