A woman who is all too familiar with taking to the roads on her bike has completed a 2,000-mile ride in memory of her father.

Jane Fiorentino from Grantham finished her last cycle ride on Sunday (September 1) and in total cycled 2,161 miles after starting in June.

Jane cycled to raise money for Kidney Research UK and in memory of her beloved father George Fiorentino, who died in 1997 of kidney failure.

Jane Fiorentino.

“Dad, this one was for you,” said Jane.

While her target was to cycle 1,500 miles, she completed this at the beginning of August and carried on until her intended end date.

She added: “People who know me, they know I carry on until the end. The last few weeks were hard with all of the wind we had, but I still carried on with dad on my mind and my mum.

Jane (left) with her father George (right) when she was a teenager.

“I knew they were with me smiling down at me and feeling proud.

“People I didn’t even know would wave and ask how I am doing. I even got a shout out from the ex-singer of Marillion, Fish. That made my day.”

Jane is continuing to raise money until the end of September at https://tinyurl.com/charity-fundraiser.

Last year, Jane rode 6,607 miles throughout the year and raised £1,320 for Dementia UK.

The ride was in memory of her mother Barbara Fiorentino, who had vascular dementia and died in September 2022.