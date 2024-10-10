I’m a simple creature — I like my food to be filling, tasty, and eaten in a cosy establishment.

It’s safe to say The Reindeer at Long Bennington ticks all of these boxes.

On a dismally wet and cold Wednesday evening, I was welcomed warmly to the restaurant, nestled on Long Bennington’s main street, and it was quite busy for midweek, which I took to be a good sign.

My build your own chicken burger from the Grill menu.

My very friendly waitress took me to my table and took my drink order — a rose spritzer as I was driving — and I settled down in the relaxed ambience to wait for my food.

I love a good chicken burger, so was thrilled to see the option to ‘build your own’, so I chose the breaded chicken burger with barbecue sauce. I would always choose fries over chips, the skinnier the better, and was even more delighted to see that it came with a generous sized portion of skinny fries.

I often find that the side portions with burgers have quite small servings, but there were plenty of skinny fries in this portion.

The burger itself was delicious, and thankfully the bun didn’t go soggy and disintegrate as can sometimes happen with burgers. It was also the perfect size so I wasn’t too full to treat myself to a dessert.

Cookie dough dessert.

I had planned to stop at one course, but seeing warm cookie dough on the dessert menu was enough to convince me, and out came three warm cookie dough rounds.

These were again so delicious, perfectly gooey without being sloppy, and I was incredibly full at the end but with a warm glow that eating your favourite foods will do.

Overall, would I recommend the Reindeer? 100%!

Eat My Words

Out of five:

Food: The menu offers plenty of choice on its classics, pub favourites, grill, steak night, and Sunday lunch menus and my two courses were excellent. There are many things that can go wrong with chicken burgers, with sloppy buns, undercooked meat, or just piling them so high you cannot physically fit them in your mouth, but mine was fantastic. *****

Drink: I enjoyed my rose spritzer, and had I not been driving I would have sampled some of their many other wines or a Prosecco — maybe next time I’ll get a taxi! *****

Decor: The Reindeer feels cosy without being too cramped, with plenty of space but has plenty of soul, and was fresh and airily decorated. *****

Staff: The staff were very attentive and it didn’t take much gentle encouragement from my waitress to persuade me to order a dessert. *****

Price: My build your own burger cost £14.95, which I feel is perfectly reasonable considering the size of my portion. My dessert was £7.95 and drink £6.25, so £29.15 altogether is not bad at all. And considering the children’s menu is £9.95 for two courses, to bring the family for a meal wouldn’t be too expensive either. ****

Have you had a great meal? Share your own Eat My Words reviews or tell us where to try by emailing: news@lincsonline.co.uk