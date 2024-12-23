Plans have been revealed for up to 73 new homes at a village site.

Proposals to create a new residential area on land off Wilsford Lane in Ancaster, near Grantham, have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council by Nightingale Land.

The company, which specialises in acquiring farmland with residential potential, sought feedback from residents in September. Initial plans for 81 homes have since been scaled back.

The illustrative layout of the development. Image: SKDC

The development would feature a mix of houses, apartments, two self-build plots, and four bungalows, along with associated streets, private gardens, and parking.

On-street cycling will be encouraged - with a design that includes low speed limits.

The illustrative layout, according to the developer, aims to meet local needs with a variety of house types and sizes, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes.

A design and access statement that accompanied the plans noted: "Given that this application seeks outline and not full planning permission, the majority of design principles referred to in this statement are discussed on a purely indicative basis and will be secured in detail with subsequent reserved matters."

The proposed development will deliver 35% affordable homes, with the number, size, types, and tenure of affordable housing to be agreed with South Kesteven District Council.

"The development will enable a choice of new homes (both tenure and price) suitable for a wide demographic, from starter homes for first-time buyers to people wishing to downsize," the company stated.