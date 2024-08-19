A new project will celebrate the district's paratroopers' role in iconic Second World War operations.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) has received nearly £150,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for 'Soldiers From The Sky,' celebrating the district's role in two iconic Second World War operations.

The £147,550 grant will support the development of a heritage trail that highlights South Kesteven's contribution to Operation Overlord (D-Day) and Operation Market Garden (Arnhem), both of which were pivotal to the Allied forces' success.

Soldier from the Sky project launch at Fulbeck Manor

The 18-month initiative will also include a website, smartphone app, district-wide signs, and an exhibition at Grantham Museum.

The project aims to bring to life the stories of the British, American, and Polish paratroopers who assembled and trained in the area before their daring airborne assaults.

These soldiers played critical roles in the Normandy and Arnhem operations, departing from airfields around Grantham, making South Kesteven a vital wartime hub.

Professor Tim Clack at the Soldier from the Sky project launch at Fulbeck Manor

The launch on Friday (August 16) coincided with an Armed Forces archaeological dig at Fulbeck Manor over the weekend, which aims to find and record the manor and surrounding village’s past.

At the event Councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem) cabinet member for people and communities, said: “We have an amazing military heritage here in our district, and we are extremely grateful to the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the national players for the chance to share and spread awareness of our local allied forces build up to the Arnhem military campaign 1944.”

The event included a number of speeches from people related to the project, as well as service people and their families, including Judy Urquhart, the daughter of Major General Roy Urquehart the Commander of the British First Airborne Division at Arnhem and WO1 Ian Chick of the 4th Battalion Parachute Regiment.

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren, Armed Forces champion, at the Soldier from the Sky project launch at Fulbeck Manor

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren (Con), SKDC’s Armed Forces champion, thanked the Fane family - who have lived at Fulbeck Manor for 400 years - for allowing the dig to go ahead.

The dig had already unearthed numerous artefacts going back to the Second World War and further into history, as well as a historical pathway.

Coun Dixon-Warren said the heritage trail is crucial for "keeping the knowledge and history of the airborne forces alive" and ensuring "this precursor to the enormous sacrifices made by the airborne forces in Normandy and Holland is recognized and understood by future generations.

“The Second World War for the UK, amongst many other things, enabled us to have the freedoms that we have today,” he said.

Coun Rhea Rayside at the Soldier from the Sky project launch at Fulbeck Manor

He highlighted that the war in Ukraine suggests "war in Europe is a lot closer to us than we have had to deal with in the 70 plus years before Russia invaded."

He stated that this means "we have to acknowledge that war is still a part of our existence, and we need to remember what happened before, so that we may perhaps need to be ready for what might be coming down the track."

Julian Fane, who along with his twin sister was aged five, almost six, at the time the house was billeted, remembered seeing a sky full of gliders heading for Holland, as well as a visit to the church three weeks later and seeing officers in their full military uniform.

Julian Fane at the Soldier from the Sky project launch at Fulbeck Manor

He recalled later in life meeting a Dutch girl in America who remembered going out into the fields to find potatoes and using the gliders as shelter as she ate.

“These are all stories which bring home why the war was fought, and why we were all able to vote earlier this year and have our freedoms,” he said.

Daughter Alix, who owns the Fulbeck Craft Centre, said the project was “exciting”.

“I remember as a child finding bullets all over the garden so I’m thrilled they are here digging already and have already found numerous things,” she said.

Owner of Fulbeck Manor and the grounds where the dig is taking place, Alix Fane

She said the news was also important for the village community who were clubbing together to support it, including both the craft centre and the nearby Hare and Hound pub which were providing food and other supplies.

The project is designed to unite local communities by making these historical narratives accessible and relevant to new audiences, ensuring that the legacy of the airborne forces is remembered and celebrated for years to come.

Guests at the Fulbeck Summer Festival over the weekend were also invited to go along and take a look.

“It’s essential for people to learn,” said Alix.

Jon Baker at the Soldier from the Sky project launch at Fulbeck Manor

“The younger generation, myself included, have grown up in a time of peace and should understand what sacrifice was made to give us that.

“This is a good opportunity to make it interesting, fun and involve the whole community.”

This project honours soldiers' bravery and promises to boost tourism by linking historic sites with technology.

Councillor Paul Stokes (Con), deputy leader of SKDC, described the project as "an unprecedented and exciting opportunity" to explore and share this chapter of military heritage.

He expressed gratitude to National Lottery players and the National Lottery Heritage Fund for making it possible to "dust off and celebrate" this history, which he believes will strengthen community ties and enhance the local visitor experience.

“Lincolnshire is widely known as ‘Bomber County’, rightly highlighting its role in the Second World War, but we have a unique and complementary story to tell of how airborne soldiers of three nations came together in preparation for iconic battles,” he said.

“By making these stories accessible and relevant to new audiences, we will enhance public, community, volunteer, and stakeholder engagement and awareness, strengthen the visitor offer and unite communities through pride in a shared heritage, ensuring a lasting commemorative legacy.”