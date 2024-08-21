Young minds can enjoy hands-on science experiments with a special guest at a historic manor this week.

Grantham’s Woolsthorpe Manor, birthplace of Sir Isaac Newton, will host Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock for a unique family event as part of the ‘Summer of Discovery’ campaign.

Dame Maggie, known for her engaging educational style, will present a family-friendly talk and Q&A session at 11am on Friday (August 23).

Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock at Woolsthorpe Manor earlier this year for the National Trust Time + Space Award with David Olusoga, Tayshan Hayden-Smith and Megan McCubbin. Photo by Fabio De Paola

Attendees can also explore the manor’s interactive ‘Summer of Discovery’ experiment trail, featuring optics demonstrations, a rocket launch contest, and various other physics experiments. The programme was launched by astronaut Tim Peake.

Emma Michalak, operations manager at Woolsthorpe Manor, said the event was an opportunity for children to learn about Newton and see that science is both fun and accessible.

“Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock is truly a national treasure and a positive science educator for young people,” she said.

Dr Aderin-Pocock said she was honoured to “step foot on the grounds where Newton inspired so much”.

“I am incredibly thankful to the National Trust for extending me the invitation, as there is nothing closer to my heart than helping the next generation to begin their love for science,” she said.

This free event is open to all visitors, but seating for the talk will be on a first-come, first-served basis.