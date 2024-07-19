A drinks company is celebrating its best harvest ever.

Throughout May and June, Belvoir Farm, based in Bottesford, held its 40th elderflower harvest festival.

This year’s harvest saw a record number of pickers take part from across Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire, making it the most successful harvest yet.

Georgia Jones rolled her sleeves up for the harvest.

Owner Pev Manners said: “This year’s harvest and all the 40th birthday celebrations that went with it have been superb.

“Our wonderful community came out in force once again and it’s this dedication from the hundreds of people who come on board each year to earn some extra income and help us pick every elderflower on the farm that’s kept our cordial going for 40 years.

Georgia Jones and Pev Manners.

“We’d like to thank everyone for taking part.”

This year, former Miss England and TV presenter Georgia Jones joined in the harvest and also held a vintage floral tea party where she was joined by Great British Bake Off finalist Josh Smalley.

Great British Bake Off finalist Josh Smalley on the vintage tea day.

Pev added: “It was great to invite Georgia and Josh into the wonderful Vale of Belvoir countryside.

All smiles and fun on the vintage tea day.

“It was a lot of fun working with them and Josh’s cake and afternoon tea was thoroughly enjoyed!”