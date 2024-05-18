A drinks company is calling for people to get involved in its annual harvest.

Bottesford-based Belvoir Farm is asking people to pick wild elderflowers as part of its 40th elderflower harvest.

This year’s harvest begins on Monday (May 20), earlier than normal as warmer weather has accelerated flower growth.

Belvoir Farm founder Pev Manners said: “It’s always a challenge when we start our harvest, as it’s so weather dependent, but the recent burst of warm sunshine this month has really encouraged the flowers and we’ll be ready to start the big annual pick much earlier.

“The past few months have been a wash out and whilst we’re very glad for the sunshine, it’s created an unprecedented situation where we’re having to fast-track picking, so we hope our wonderful community will come out in force once again and help us bring in the flowers.

“It’s this dedication from the hundreds of people who come on board each year to earn some extra income and help us pick every elderflower on the farm that’s kept our cordial going for 40 years and it’s still made to my mum’s same recipe she created at the kitchen table all those years ago.”

Will you help Belvoir Farm?

Pickers are paid £3.50 per kilo of flowers delivered to their two drop off points. These are in Barkestone Lane, Bottesford, from Monday to Saturday from 2pm – 6pm and Sacrewell Farm & Countryside Centre, Peterborough, from Monday to Saturday from 2pm until 5pm.

Once the flowers are picked, they are infused within 24 hours and turned into a fragrant for the cordial.

This is then bottled and shipped to sites across the UK and internationally.

Belvoir Farm's elderflower cordial.

This year, former Miss England Georgia Jones is helping across the harvest and is hosting a VIP and community 80s theme vintage tea party in the elderflower fields on June 5.

For more information on how to get involved, go to www.belvoirfarm.co.uk.

