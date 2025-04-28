Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on A153 near Grantham

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:16, 28 April 2025

A driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Friday, police have confirmed.

Emergency services, including police and air ambulance crews, closed the A153 for several hours on Friday (April 25) following a crash. It happened between the Honington and Ancaster junctions, north of Grantham.

Initially reported as a two-vehicle crash, police have now confirmed the incident involved three vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, a Peugeot Partner and a Mercedes Vito.

Emergency services closed the A153 for several hours after the crash. Photo: RSM Photography
Emergency services closed the A153 for several hours after the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of the Vauxhall Astra suffered serious but non-life-threatening or life-altering injuries.”

Traffic websites reported the road was closed westbound from Rookery Lane to Heath Lane on Friday, causing traffic to queue at times.

An air ambulance was called as a driver suffers serious injuries in the three-vehicle crash. Photo: RSM Photography
An air ambulance was called as a driver suffers serious injuries in the three-vehicle crash. Photo: RSM Photography
Air ambulance and first responders are on-site following a crash near Ancaster. Photo: RSM Photography
Air ambulance and first responders are on-site following a crash near Ancaster. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone who might have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police, quoting incident 180 of April 25.

Accidents Grantham Human Interest Lincs Homepage Traffic and Travel Transport Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE