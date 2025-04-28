Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle crash on A153 near Grantham
A driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Friday, police have confirmed.
Emergency services, including police and air ambulance crews, closed the A153 for several hours on Friday (April 25) following a crash. It happened between the Honington and Ancaster junctions, north of Grantham.
Initially reported as a two-vehicle crash, police have now confirmed the incident involved three vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, a Peugeot Partner and a Mercedes Vito.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of the Vauxhall Astra suffered serious but non-life-threatening or life-altering injuries.”
Traffic websites reported the road was closed westbound from Rookery Lane to Heath Lane on Friday, causing traffic to queue at times.
Anyone who might have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police, quoting incident 180 of April 25.