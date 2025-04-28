A driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Friday, police have confirmed.

Emergency services, including police and air ambulance crews, closed the A153 for several hours on Friday (April 25) following a crash. It happened between the Honington and Ancaster junctions, north of Grantham.

Initially reported as a two-vehicle crash, police have now confirmed the incident involved three vehicles, a Vauxhall Astra, a Peugeot Partner and a Mercedes Vito.

Emergency services closed the A153 for several hours after the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of the Vauxhall Astra suffered serious but non-life-threatening or life-altering injuries.”

Traffic websites reported the road was closed westbound from Rookery Lane to Heath Lane on Friday, causing traffic to queue at times.

An air ambulance was called as a driver suffers serious injuries in the three-vehicle crash. Photo: RSM Photography

Air ambulance and first responders are on-site following a crash near Ancaster. Photo: RSM Photography

Anyone who might have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police, quoting incident 180 of April 25.