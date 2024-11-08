The fourth phase of major works to improve access to the town's railway station will begin next week.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time as work continues at Grantham's Station Approach.

Phase 4 of the works is set to begin on the evening of Monday, November 11, at the Westgate/Sankt Augustin Way junction.

The Station Approach works. Photo: LCC

The right-hand lane from Westgate to Sankt Augustin Way will close, with diversions via Wharf Road, High Street, and Barrowby Road.

Full night-time closures are planned for resurfacing at the Station Approach junction in mid-December.

Closures are set for 7pm-6am weekdays, with diversions along High Street, London Road, and Harlaxton Road.

The works are part of the Grantham Future High Street Fund project, awarded to SKDC in 2020.

The council acknowledges disruption and emphasises efforts to minimise noise and keep pedestrian access open.

It is hoped the works will be completed by the end of December.

Drivers should plan ahead and allow extra time, especially during peak hours.

SKDC says the project will improve pedestrian access, brighten the area, resurface roads, and upgrade traffic signals. Completion is expected by early December.

The funding, which also supported Market Place works, aims to encourage people to stay longer in the town centre and use pedestrian routes.