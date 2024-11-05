Two major road improvement projects will be completed by December if the weather holds out, council officials have said.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), the executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, expressed confidence that both the Dysart Road and Station Approach schemes in Grantham will finish on schedule, pending favourable weather conditions for the final phases of work.

He said both projects have advanced without significant delays despite wet weather.

The Station Road works are due to be completed by Christmas say leaders. Photo: Daniel Jaines

"We just need the weather to cooperate with us as we head into autumn and winter," said Coun Davies.

"We've had a fair bit of heavy rain over the past couple of weeks, which, luckily, hasn't delayed either project. But as we get closer to the end of both schemes, we'll need dry weather so we can lay the final layer of tarmac – which can’t be laid when it’s wet."

Leaders say both projects have made significant progress.

More than 19,000 hours have gone into improvements, using 2,200 tonnes of materials and a mile of kerbing and drainage, plus footway enhancements.

At Dysart Road, completed works include the south side footways, while the north side footway work has commenced, stretching from Dysart Industrial Estate to Coles Way.

Additionally, drainage efforts on the north side are underway between Kempton Way and Ventnor Avenue, with carriageway reconstruction occurring in several locations under full road closures.

The Station Approach project has so far encompassed two phases.

Phase one included upgrades to the Westgate/Wharf Road traffic island, where new kerbing and traffic signal infrastructure have been installed.

Phase two focused on the Wharf Road/Station Road traffic island and surrounding footways, involving extensive excavation and new installations to improve traffic flow.

Phase three is due to begin on Monday and will focus on the Harlaxton Road/Sankt Augustin Way traffic island, with temporary traffic signals in place to manage traffic flow.

Traffic management measures are currently in place to ensure safety and efficiency throughout the ongoing works.

These include a 24/7 westbound closure of Dysart Road, as well as scheduled night-time closures along key routes to facilitate construction activities.

Coun Davies has urged residents to remain patient as these essential improvements take shape.

The Dysart Road enhancement, valued at £3 million, receives full funding from Lincolnshire County Council.

The Station Approach project benefits from part of the £4.1 million awarded to South Kesteven District Council via the Grantham Future High Street Fund.

This funding aims to rejuvenate Grantham’s infrastructure and improve accessibility.

Residents have expressed frustration in recent months as roadworks have taken over the town centre, including the levelling off of the town’s Market Place.

The works have caused traffic disruption, congestion, bus delays, and concerns for local businesses and school commutes.

Many are frustrated that the works are concurrent instead of staggered.

Leaders, however, are optimistic that the roadworks will lead to significant enhancements in Grantham's infrastructure and community environment.

They say benefits for the town will include better traffic flow, investment in new events, and the postponement of inconvenient roadworks in the longer term.