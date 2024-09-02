Commuters are being warned to brace for severe delays and potential cancellations on bus services due to roadworks near a town's bus station.

Grantham roadworks affecting Market Place, Dysart Road, and Station Approach have already caused disruptions, though council leaders say the works will be "worth it" when completed.

Centrebus has confirmed it has implemented last-minute diversions.

A Google Streetview of Grantham bus station

Managing director David Brookes expressed frustration over not being consulted.

"It beggars belief we were not consulted on these roadworks.

"They are very close to the bus station, which has delayed many of our services.

"We've had to implement diversions on some services at the last minute, which has caused confusion amongst passengers. It's been chaotic, to say the least," Brookes said in a statement.

Despite finding alternative routes, delays and some cancellations have been inevitable.

With the start of the new school term just days away, Brookes fears the situation will worsen unless traffic flow improves.

"It's bad now, but it's going to get a whole lot worse unless something is done," he added.

Lincolnshire County Council has already acknowledged the potential for increased congestion during the first days of the school term.

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: "The first days will be difficult, but the queues are likely to settle within a couple of days as people adjust their schedules and routes."

He added that they are monitoring the situation closely and said they had reached out to schools and bus operators to help mitigate the disruption.