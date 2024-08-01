Work will begin on resurfacing a road near a railway station.

Work on Grantham’s Station Approach will begin on Monday, August 19, and will last until early December.

This puts more roadworks in place for Grantham, following the conclusion of the works in Market Place, which began in May.

Station Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Councillor Richard Davies (Con), Lincolnshire County Council member for highways, said: “Similar to the ongoing works to Grantham Market Place, we will be the delivery partner for another set of South Kesteven District Council roadworks in Grantham – these ones at the Station Road/A607 junction.

“As part of these, we’ll be resurfacing and carrying out pedestrian facility upgrades at Harlaxton Road, Wharf Road, Westgate and Sankt Augustin Way; upgrading the existing traffic signals; and jet-washing the footpath on the north side of Wharf Road onto the southernmost part of Westgate.

“These works will no doubt cause a significant amount of disruption in Grantham while underway.

“However, I want to assure everyone that we’ll be doing all we can to keep this to a minimum.

“This includes keeping noise to a minimum after 10pm; maintaining access when possible; keeping pedestrian footways open; and generally working as quickly and efficiently.

“In the meantime, we’re also asking people to leave extra time for their journeys starting mid-August and to treat our workforce with respect while work is underway here.”

The roadworks will be carried out in five phases.

• Phase 1 - from Monday, August 19 until the end of September. There will be lane closures on Westgate, closing off the A52 slip road off Westgate onto Wharf Road, and reducing Wharf Road to one lane for Sankt Augustin Way and Harlaxton Road. A diversion route will be in place via Sankt Augustin Way and the B1174.

• Phase 2 - from Friday, September 27 until mid-October. There will be a full closure of Station Road west from the private car park south of the houses near the junction. Access to homes will be maintained, but there will be no access to Grantham Railway Station from Westgate or Wharf Road. A diversion route will be in place via Wharf Road, London Road, Station Road East, and vice versa.

• Phase 3 - Monday, October 21 until early November. Temporary traffic signals will be put in place for traffic coming from Harlaxton Road around the traffic island at the top of Harlaxton Road while works take place.

• Phase 4 - Thursday, November 7 until late November. Removal of the right-hand lane from Westgate into Sankt Augustin Way. A diversion route will be in place via Wharf Road. High Street (B1174), Barrowby Road, Sankt Augustin Way, and vice versa.

• Phase 5 - Monday, November 25 until early December. Full night time road closures will be in place for resurfacing works from 7pm until 6am during the weekday evenings. A diversion route will be in place via the B1174 High Street and London Road, Tollemache Road, A1, Harlaxton Road, and vice versa.

The project is being funded by a portion of the £4.1 million of Grantham Future High Street Fund funding.