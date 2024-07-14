Work to refurbish a town market place is still on track to finish next month.

The £4.1 million works, taking place in Grantham’s Market Place, are due to be finished by mid-August.

Lincolnshire County Councillor Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “Works on-site are continuing to progress well and we’re still on track for having the entire South Kesteven-funded scheme finished by mid-August.

Grantham Market Place works are nearing completion. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

“So far, the team has completely removed all of the old stone cobbles and excavated to the new levels, as well as removing old kerbs and concrete base slabs.

“They’ve also re-laid new kerbs at the car park access, Conduit Lane north access and Westgate Road and have installed three new road gullies on-site.

“This is on top of starting to lay the new granite cobbles and Yorkstone setts along Westgate Road and the layby.

“Over the next month, the focus will be on laying new road surfacing to the Market Place entrance and continuing to lay new cobbles and setts across the works site.

“In the meantime, I want to remind local businesses that we have a dedicated public liaison officer who continues serving as your main point-of-contact for the project.

“Her name is Joanne Plews, and she can be reached on 07768 940187 or joanne.plews@taylorwoodrow.com.”

South Kesteven District Council’s Finance and Economic Overview and Scrutiny were also updated on the plans last week, with Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind, Market and West Deeping) saying August 19 would be the most likely date the works would be finished.

The works, which began on May 7, led to businesses raising concerns that they would impact footfall in the area.

