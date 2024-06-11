A new video will declare a town centre “open” amid the ongoing refurbishment of a town’s Market Place.

The video is part of the council’s general activities to promote Grantham.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) said it was hoped the video would “encourage people to come and to know that the businesses in the town centre are accessible, certainly to pedestrians”.

“We want those businesses to succeed," he said.

Work on the nearly £4 million Grantham Market Place scheme continues – with highways bosses recently releasing their latest update on the project.

The Market Place plans, led by SKDC with support from Lincolnshire County Council, will involve removing parking areas around the Market Place and installing large areas of natural stone paving to create an open event space in the town.

Grantham Market Place. | Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

The aim is to raise the road height of the shopping centre to create a single-level open space, able to host a regular programme of town centre events.

The council says the new works will create a more flexible space, enhancing its potential for events and activities and boosting footfall.

However, businesses have previously raised concerns that they may be severely impacted by a reduced footfall, with some worrying they may have to close.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter

One business, Boba Bar, even blamed the works for its closure in a recent Facebook post.

However, in better news, cocktail bar Revolution has confirmed it is to re-open, sparking some hope for the future.

The latest works on Grantham Market Place. | Photo: RSM Photography

Broader efforts to rejuvenate Grantham town centre include refurbishing public toilets, redesignating car parks for short stays, and providing grants to improve shop fronts through the Heritage Action Zone funding.