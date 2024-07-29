A five-month project to improve a busy town road has started today (Monday).

Lincolnshire County Council is upgrading Dysart Road in Grantham, from the A1 overbridge to Sankt Augustin Way.

The 22-week project, extending into winter, will refurbish the road surface, drainage, footways, and kerbs.

Signs have been put up for the roadworks. Photo: RSM Photography

Costing £3 million, the works are part of Grantham's major roadworks announced in January.

Councillor Richard Davies, the council's executive member for highways, highlighted the upgrades' role in extending the road's life and providing “much-needed TLC.”

“As with any major roadworks we undertake, some disruption is inevitable. But we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum, including not working weekends and maintaining access for residents as often as possible during the project,” he said.

Dysart Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

“In the meantime, we encourage everyone to leave extra time for their journeys and to treat our workforce with respect.”

The construction will introduce a variety of traffic management measures to minimise disruptions.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place this week (from July 29) for trial holes.

From August 5, Dysart Road will see a 24/7 westbound closure.

"Full night-time closures from 7pm to 6am will be in place towards the end, with dates to be announced.

The council urges residents to prepare for delays and respect the workforce.

Parking bays, including those outside the vet’s office, will be suspended.

For details on this and other roadworks, visit Lincolnshire County Council's website at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/majorprojects.