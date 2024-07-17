Five months of roadworks are to begin along a busy town road.

Major roadworks are due to start on Monday, July 29, along Dysart Road in Grantham, from the A1 overbridge to the junction with Sankt Augustin Way, and are set to last 22 weeks.

The works, costing £3 million, form part of major roadworks taking place in Grantham, announced by Lincolnshire County Council in January.

Signs have been put up for the roadworks. Photo: RSM Photography

County council’s executive member for highways Richard Davies (Con) said: “As many people know, sections of Dysart Road are in a dire state.

“That’s why we’ve set aside £3 million towards completely rebuilding this main thoroughfare through Grantham.

“Starting at the end of this month through to this winter, the team will be reconstructing Dysart Road from the ground up.

Dysart Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

“This means excavating and rebuilding the entire road in sections. In total, we expect to use nearly 8,000 tonnes of material during the works.

“While the road is dug up, we’ll also be taking the opportunity to replace footways, kerbs and some of the drainage, while also tweaking the road’s dropped kerb arrangements.”

Westbound of Dysart Road will be completely shut for the duration of the works.

Coun Davies added: “While the works are underway, a westbound one-way closure on Dysart Road will be in place to provide the contractor a sufficient amount of space to safely carry out the job.

“This will no doubt cause some disruption, but it’s a necessary evil when carrying out major road improvements like this.

“In the meantime, I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.”

There will also be night time closures from 7pm until 6am towards the end of the project, however it will be announced nearer the time when these will be in place.

A diversion route will be set up via Trent Road, Swingbridge Road, Harlaxton Road and vice versa.