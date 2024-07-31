Activities and workshops will be held to mark the completion of £4.1 million roadworks.

South Kesteven District Council will hold free craft workshops and street performances will take place throughout August, with the first taking place on Thursday, August 15.

The events follow the completion of the £4.1 million Market Place, in Grantham, works, which began in May.

Grantham Market Place. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Councillor Paul Stokes, deputy leader of SKDC and cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “It’s a real pleasure to be able to host a series of events and entertainment in Grantham town centre as we look forward to more of the same when the roadworks have moved away.

“The pop-up workshops and street theatre will build towards a community festival and parade in October when the lanterns we create will be used to celebrate Grantham and its wide and diverse communities, their past and their future.

“Participants will also be invited to share their memories of Grantham, which will form part of the final event, and we look forward to hearing their thoughts.”

The activities are connected with the rebuild of Market Place, supported by funding from the Future High Street Fund of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, which is bringing an open community space where people can meet, chat, eat and shop.

Emilie Nunn, who is organising the craft workshops, said: “Everyone is welcome to join us as we get ready for Grantham's Festival of Community by creating lanterns to form part of the festival parade.

“We’re also inviting people to pop along and share memories and stories of Grantham's past during our free drop-in workshops. Everyone is welcome!”

In addition to the scheduled workshops, Emilie is running two events with community groups who would find attending a drop-in event difficult, with the dates and venues to be announced.

The pop-up community shops will take place at the clock in Market Place on:

• Thursday, August 15

• Wednesday, August 21

• Saturday, August 24, plus performances from Barmpot Theatre

• Monday, August 26

• Wednesday, August 28

• Saturday, August 31, plus street theatre performances

There will also be a pop-up workshop on Monday, August 19, at the Wyndham Park Community Centre from 10am until 3pm.