An expectant mother successfully completed her 100th parkrun on her baby’s due date.

Despite it being the due date for her first child, Samantha Botherway, from Grantham, was able to complete her 100th parkrun on Saturday (September 14) in Newark.

Samantha said: “It was a really good day and the weather made it as well.

Emma (left) and Samantha (right) at the finish line.

“It was a really enjoyable day and everybody had a good time.”

At the finishing line, some of Samantha’s friends and family were waiting for her with balloons and cake.

Samantha added that it was a “really nice surprise” that awaited her at the finish line.

She said: “There was a dinosaur balloon as I am having a little boy. Now it is just a waiting game for him!”

Samantha (right) with her partner at the finish line.

Emma Joy, Samantha’s sister, was one of those awaiting for her at the finish line.

She said: “It was a great day. I had to park so it wasn’t too far away and I had to time it well for when Sammy finished.

“I was rushing over as soon and as I finished my run I headed over to Sammy.

“Lots of people were there and we had a little celebration after.”