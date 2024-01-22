Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s Grantham crews rescue driver from under fallen tree in Denton
Fire crews helped to free a driver whose car was trapped beneath a fallen tree last night.
As Storm Isha battered the area with high winds, two Grantham fire crews were called to attend an incident on Main Street in Denton at 6.48pm.
A tree had landed on a car, with the driver still inside.
A spokesman for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said its firefighters administered oxygen to a patient, made the vehicle safe by isolating the battery and used a thermal imaging camera to scan the area for others.
The current condition of the driver is not known.
Did your area suffer from storm damage? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk