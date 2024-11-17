Firefighters have attended a two-vehicle collision on the A1.

Grantham Fire Station was on the scene at the A1 at Barrowby at 12.43pm this afternoon (Sunday, November 17).

The incident caused severe delays up to 23 minutes for motorists.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

“Grantham Fire Station attended a two-vehicle RTC on A1 Southbound at Barrowby,” a Lincolnshire Fire & rescue statement read.

“Crews made vehicles safe using small tools and used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel leak.”

All persons involved in the incident were able to release themselves from their vehicles.