Another flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency near the area.

Another flood alert has been issued for the River Witham and its tributaries from Claypole to Lincoln, with villages affected including Brant Broughton, Barnby in the Willows, Carlton le Moorland, Brandon, Bassingham, and Stapleford.

Flood alerts are already in place for the River Devon and Smite and the tributaries from Knipton to the River Trent at Newark, including Bingham, Aslockton, Orston, Sibthorpe, and Cotham, as well as on the River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough.

The flood alert on the River Witham.

With a yellow weather warning for rain expected in the East Midlands until this afternoon, levels on the River Witham is now rising, which will lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river for much of today.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways, or outhouses is possible close to the river.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.”

Residents are asked to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses, and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

A further update will be issued later today.