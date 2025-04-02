Cases of flytipping across South Kesteven increased by 10% in 2024/25.

Statistics from South Kesteven District Council show 1,495 incidents recorded over the past year, up from 1,358 in 2023/24.

Old mattresses, sofas, and tyres are just some of the items dumped in past years, as seen on social media.

Flytipping

Over 2023/24, local authorities in England dealt with 1.15 million flytipping incidents—an increase of 6% from the 1.08 million reported in 2022/23.

In February, the council fined a flytipper £1,000 - reduced to £500 for prompt payment - for dumping rubbish in a Grantham lay-by.

Responding to the news, Coun Rhys Baker (Unaligned), cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "South Kesteven is a beautiful rural district. We benefit from our open spaces and countryside.

"The news about flytipping reflects a national picture of growing disrespect by criminal actors towards our rural and urban environment.

"It is a selfish act ruining our countryside which also threatens wildlife, and it's a general health and safety hazard, not to mention a drain on public funds and an unwelcome distraction for council workers out in all weathers keeping our district clean and tidy!

"Every incident of flytipping must be investigated and safely cleared, costing the taxpayer hundreds of pounds every time. While SKDC have successfully prosecuted fly-tips over the last year, we know there is more to be done.

"Everyone who lives, works, and travels in South Kesteven has a responsibility to dispose of their waste appropriately, and I know it takes all of us to address such a big problem. Fortunately, I also know that South Kesteven residents take pride in our home and want to see the end of this criminal behaviour just as much as I do.

"One important way we can all help is to do our homework when having our spring clean. Check the opening times of your local household waste recycling centre to avoid wasting a trip. If you are using a van, you will need a license, which is available for free and can be applied for here - https://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/xfp/form/899."

Coun Baker also took the opportunity to promote SKDC's bulky waste disposal service—more details of which can be found at https://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/bins-street-care-recycling-and-commercial-waste/bulky-waste-collections

He added: "If you are paying for someone else to remove your unneeded items chat that they are licensed. We know that many incidents of fly tipping contain household waste disposed of by unlicensed carriers operating illegally.

"If someone is offering you a price to that is too good to be true, it probably is. It is easy to check that private waste carriers are legal and registered, and the good carriers will want you to check. You can visit https://bit.ly/check-waste-carrier or call the Environment Agency on 03708 506506 to make sure."