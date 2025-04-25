A town foodbank is crying out for donations after seeing a sharp drop in supplies and a record rise in demand.

Chairperson of trustees at Grantham Foodbank, Mother Hannah Grivell, said the service spent £12,550 on food during January and February alone—more than the total for the whole of 2022, which stood at £10,650.

The rate of spending is on track to exceed previous years, including 2024, when more than £40,000 was spent on food.

Grantham Foodbank desperately needs more donations. Photo: Supplied.

The call comes as nearly one-in-four families with children face financial hardship, with recent figures showing 18.7% of children in South Kesteven are living in low-income households.

"We've seen a significant drop in donations at a time when the demand for our services has increased sharply," said Hannah.

"To keep up with the pace, we have had to spend as much on food in the first two months of 2025 as we spent in the whole of 2022.

Spending in 2025 already matches 2022 total as donations fall and need grows. Photo: Supplied

“Every donation makes a real difference in the lives of families and individuals struggling to put food on their tables."

With reserves running low, the foodbank is urging residents, businesses, schools and community groups to donate essential items, such as canned goods, pasta, long-life milk and hygiene products.

Donations can be dropped off at the foodbank’s premises at 1–2 Greyfriars, Grantham, NG31 6GP, weekdays between 9am and 11am, or at local branches of Lidl, Asda, Co-op, Nottingham Building Society and Pets and Friends.

Chair says every donation counts as rising hardship hits families in the district. Photo taken at a recent open day when dignitaries were invited to look around. Photo: Supplied

Monetary donations are also welcome via the foodbank’s website: grantham.foodbank.org.uk.

“Our community has always shown incredible generosity,” added Hannah. “We’re confident that together we can ensure no one in Grantham has to face food insecurity alone.”

Those struggling should contact Citizens Advice South Lincolnshire on 0808 278 7996 for support with budgeting, debt management and accessing the help they may be entitled to.

For more information or to offer support, contact foodbank coordinator Dorothy Gaughan at: coordinator@grantham.foodbank.org.uk.