Plans to transform ex police houses into eight new homes have been approved.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee unanimously voted to turn former police homes in Stonebridge Road, Grantham into eight semi-detached houses.

Councillor Sarah Trotter (Con) shared how she remembered when the properties were formerly police houses and described them as an “eyesore”, so she welcomed the plans.

Stonebridge Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

However, Councillor Helen Crawford (Con) and Councillor Gloria Johnson (Con) shared concern about trees near the site.

Both councillors were told at the meeting yesterday (Thursday) that the trees were not part of the site but were next to it.

Coun Johnson said: “They might not be part of the development, but it is a part of it.

“Even though it is out of the site, it is going to be part of it because they are going to keep growing and going.”

The homes will be set out in four pairs, as three-storey buildings with single storey extensions at the back of each of them.

Each home will also have parking and a private garden.

The site also has shared access with Stonebridge House, which is a part of Grantham College.

What do you think? Do you think it was a good idea to pass the plans? Let us know your views in the comments below…