A former pub could be turned into shops and homes if planning permission is approved.

Plans to turn the former The Playhouse pub in Watergate, Grantham, into two commercial units and 12 homes, including four flats and eight houses, is to be discussed by South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee tomorrow (Thursday, September 5).

The application also seeks to provide parking for 10 cars.

The former Playhouse Pub in Watergate. Photo: Google Maps

The recommendation is to approve planning permission, following the completion of a Section 106 agreement, an obligation for developers to contribute to infrastructure and facilities.

Lincolnshire County Council has no objection to the plans, but it has asked for a £10,000 contribution for town centre improvements.

NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is asking for a £7,920 contribution - approximately £660 for each of the 12 homes - for the potential impact on doctors’ surgeries.

The proposed plans. Photo: SKDC

The former pub, which closed several years ago, was a popular venue for concerts and events.

It was put on the market last year for offers over £195,000.

The proposed front of the building. Photo: SKDC

An application to change it into houses and flats was submitted in December, proposing to “bring some use and life to a previously neglected building”.

If approved, work would need to begin within three years of permission being granted.

