A former pub has been put up for sale.

The former Five Bells pub in Brook Street, Grantham, is on the market for £250,000.

Former owner and landlord Ed Clarke took over the building in 2006 but the pub closed down in 2022.

The former Five Bells pub in Brook Street, Grantham. Photo: Rightmove

The three storey building also has living accommodation on two other floors.

There is a two-bedded flat with a living room, kitchen, and shower room on the first floor and another room on the second floor.

A look inside the former pub. Photo: Rightmove

The outbuilding. Photo: Rightmove

At the back, there is an outbuilding which has been converted into four individual rooms with ensuite facilities.

For anyone interested in the building, the seller has asked if they would continue to use the building as a pub.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

In September, plans were submitted to South Kesteven District Council to convert the pub into a house of multiple occupancy for up to 12 people.

The kitchen facilities. Photo: Rightmove

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove

The proposals are for the 12 bedrooms to be over three floors, with a shared kitchen on the ground floor.

There would be ensuite facilities for eight bedrooms, two would have separate off-suite facilities and the other two would share a shower room.

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove

One of the bedrooms. Photo: Rightmove

However, planning permission was refused by SKDC as it said it would be a “loss of a community use”.