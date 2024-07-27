A band has received the chance to record in a studio after winning a competition.

Ashen, a band made up of four Grantham pupils, won the Not That Kind CIC battle of the bands last Saturday (July 13), and they have been awarded a recording experience with Yellow Belly Records, based in Lincoln.

The band is made up of guitarist and singer Will Simons, 15, bass guitarist Myah Squires, 14, drummer Finnlay Round, 15, and guitarist Josh Scott, 13.

Left to right: Josh, Finnlay, Will and Myah with their trophy.

Will said: “It felt amazing to win the competition, especially as we haven’t been together very long and this was our first live performance.”

Myah said: “The competition was very strong, so it felt even better when we were announced as winners.”

Josh, Will and Finnlay all attend The Kings School in Grantham and Myah attends Kesteven and Grantham Girls School.

However, all four have known each other for several years as they are students at Melody Music Rooms.

They decided to form a band in March and have since been rehearsing weekly.

Josh said: “We’re really looking forward to the recording session, as it will give us some insight into how songs are professionally recorded.”

The band has now set up a Facebook page to showcase their music and for people to contact them if they wish to hire them.

Finnlay said: “We have a few things lined up which we will share on our Facebook page.

“It would be great to see more people in Grantham coming out to support the music scene.”