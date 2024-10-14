An eight-year-old boy is to receive a special medal for his work in the community.

Franky Mann from Grantham will receive a British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) medal during a ceremony on Thursday (October 17) at the Palace of Westminster.

Franky is one of 21 other young people, and the only one in Lincolnshire, to receive a medal. Franky’s medal is being given for his work with elderly people in the county.

Franky Mann, 8, from Grantham.

“It feels good to get this medal and I’m really excited to go to Westminster Palace,” said Franky.

He added: “I like helping with the elderly because it makes me feel good and because they enjoy my company and I enjoy theirs.”

Franky works alongside his mum, Lauren Mann, at Farrow Friends, a Grantham-based befriending and support service.

He visits those in Farrow Friends with Lauren to offer them company. He also encourages those with dementia to participate in the activities.

Franky has also been instrumental in forming a Young Carers Club under Farrow Friends.

Lauren said: “We [Lauren and Franky’s dad Ricky] are very proud of Franky, the fact he is receiving this medal and that he has been recognised for being the caring boy he is.

Franky (middle) with mum Lauren (right) and Pat (left), who is a part of Farrow Friends.

“I hope it inspires other young carers to keep doing what they’re doing because their work is so important.

“They truly are a huge value and are appreciated by the people that they care for and the community as a whole.”

The BCyA medal is awarded to a handful of young people every year as recognition of their work in communities.

In addition to the 21 medalists, one group of young people is honoured with The Dame Mary Perekins British Citizen Group Award.

Director of the BCyA Mike Faulkner said: “We are delighted to be able to recognise these amazing individuals with a BCyA.

“It is both heartening and uplifting to know that so many young people are consciously contributing to causes such as the environment, climate change, education and creating awareness and fundraising for hospitals, medical research and charities.

“The youth of today are truly the leaders of tomorrow and we are humbled that Dame Mary, who is also founder of Specsavers, has put her name to prestigious group accolade enabling the BCyA to broaden its recognition of young people in society.”