A mother has appeared on national television to talk about why she educates her son at home.

Grantham businesswoman Lauren Mann appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last Wednesday (February 21).

Through mutual friends, Lauren was invited on screen to talk about why she educates her son Franky, seven, from home.

Lauren Mann (middle) with GMB presenter Katy Rickitt (right) and a GMB cameraman.

“It was really good to share our experience on home education,” said Lauren.

She added: “It’s definitely a way of learning that is becoming increasingly popular.

“It’s helpful to do lots of research before taking the plunge, so to be able to give a view on national TV, I hope I provided some insight into what it entails.”

Shocking new statistics show that local authorities in England have no idea what has happened to 10,181 children who left state education in the last 2 academic years.



The majority are aged between 4 and 9. pic.twitter.com/8J6Oapm4Hj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 22, 2024

Home educating is different to home schooling as parents take full responsibility for the child’s education, compared to homeschooling where a school will set work.

Lauren started home educating Franky last year.

He has a mixture of online group classes, in-person sports classes and content Lauren and her husband Ricky plan.

Franky Mann.

Lauren said: “We chose to home educate Franky as it’s overall better for our family and Franky’s wellbeing.

“I think schools and teachers are wonderful, but I also realise that a ‘one size fits all education’ is not for all children.

“Franky enjoys many things that he pursues which meant that a conventional school timetable and a school setting meant he wasn’t able to do such things as well as we’d have liked.

“Franky was very much used to working from home and learning using more modern methods such as online zoom classes as a result of the pandemic so going back to a sit down desk setting was something that was challenging.

“When we opted for home education, it allowed us the flexibility to channel his learning in the way in which he learns best, whilst fulfilling his personal interests so he stays engaged and learns in a better way.

“The flexibility of home education now allows for extra things such as lots of cooking, outdoor learning and life skills and gives us the freedom to ensure his emotional wellbeing is a top priority.”

Lauren “loved” the experience of talking on national television and said the GMB team was “wonderful”.

She urges parents who are thinking of home educating their children from home to “do as much research as you can”.

She added: “Whilst it is a big responsibility, you are legally responsible for ensuring your child has a full time education.

“Speak to your child’s school and weigh up all the options available.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about how much time and cost it takes to home educate, however if you use resources wisely it doesn’t have to cost a thing.

“I think it’s really beneficial to recognise that all children are different, all work in different ways and in a changing modern world there’s a limitless amount of resources out there for you to explore before you make an informed decision.”

