A town centre is embracing creativity as it nears the completion of its Market Place refurbishment.

South Kesteven District Council has launched a series of free craft workshops in Grantham throughout August, inviting residents and visitors to participate in crafting vibrant lanterns and other decorations for an upcoming community festival.

The workshops at The Clock on Westgate have produced large sheep decorations that highlight Grantham’s wool trade history.

Participants create vibrant lanterns at Grantham’s free craft workshop. Photo: SKDC

These sessions are an artistic venture and a way to engage the community in celebrating local heritage.

Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and culture, expressed enthusiasm about the community’s involvement.

“It is fantastic to see our community come together to get involved in the first wave of craft workshops,” he said.

Crafting sessions bring the community together to celebrate Grantham’s heritage. Photo: SKDC

“The decorations they produce together will play an important part in celebrating everything that is great about Grantham and its communities later in the year.”

The town will also host street performers on August 31.

Barmpot Theatre will present an adventurous tale featuring a barn owl, while the Boondog Balladeers will perform their travelling folk songs.

Emilie Nunn, who is coordinating the workshops, noted the joy of seeing the community’s active participation.

Volunteers work on large, eye-catching decorations for Grantham’s upcoming event. Photo: SKDC

“It has been wonderful to see so many people help us create something special for Grantham’s Festival of Community later in the year,” she said.

“The lanterns will look fantastic showcased at the event.”

Residents can join the remaining sessions on August 28, 29, and 31.

Participants enjoy a fun and engaging craft session, adding colour to Grantham’s festival. Photo: SKDC

The skeleton of one of the lanterns. Photo: SKDC

The workshops are part of the Ministry of Housing’s Future High Street Fund, aimed at boosting town centre visitors.

The project includes the regeneration of Grantham Market Place, improvements at the Station Approach junction, and refurbishment of historic buildings.