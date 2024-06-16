A couple have taken over an estate agent branch.

Carly French and her husband Lee are the new owners of Belvoir, in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

Taking over ownership is an “absolute dream come true” for Carly, who has been at the Grantham branch for 11 years after joining as a trainee development manager.

Carly French (front) with husband Lee (back).

She added: “I have always dreamed of buying Belvoir Grantham, but never thought that would be possible.

“Then when Belvoir merged with The Property Franchise Group in January, I thought it was the perfect time to put forward the idea.

“The acquisition went through smoothly, and Lee and I honestly could not be happier. We are both very excited about the future.

“Lee has joined me as a co-director and will be working with me behind the scenes to ensure the business is as successful as it can be.

“He has fantastic skills in compliance, management and operations, and will be an enormous asset to the business.”

Last year, Carly won Employee of the Year at the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

She said her colleagues have been “incredibly supportive” on the news that she will be taking over the branch.

She added: “It has been very humbling and overwhelming to receive so many lovely messages of support from everyone that I have built up relationships with over the years.

“We are delighted that all of the team are staying on, and we can’t wait to not only build on the success of Belvoir Grantham, but also grow the business so that we can offer our wonderful clients even greater levels of professionalism and customer service.

“Becoming an owner rather than a manager requires a very different mindset and although it will be challenging, it is also incredibly exciting for us both.

“I have dreamed of this for so many years and can hardly believe it has happened.”

The Grantham branch, which opened in 1995, was Belvoir’s first high street office.

On Carly taking over the branch, Ian Maclean, Belvoir franchise director, said: “We are delighted that she is now the owner, as it is always a perfect solution when someone who works within a Belvoir office decides to buy it, because they know the business and the clients and operational systems so well, which makes for a very smooth transition.

“Carly is absolutely passionate about her work, and investing in her team, and by her own admission ‘lives and breathes’ the Belvoir Grantham office.

“There really could not be anyone better qualified or more enthusiastic to take over the Belvoir Grantham office than Carly.

“Clients can rest assured that they will receive the very best customer service and we wish Carly and Lee every success for the future as they take Belvoir Grantham to the next exciting stage in its history.”