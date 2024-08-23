A fundraising page has been launched to support the children of a man who died after a car hit his mobility scooter.

Mark Jackson, 61, died on Thursday last week (August 15) after he was seriously injured in a crash the day before (Wednesday, August 14) in North Parade, Grantham.

Julie Jackson, Mark’s sister, launched the fundraiser to ensure his children can continue their education.

Mark Jackson. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Mark had been supporting three of his children in their academic pursuits, with Martha studying aeronautical engineering in Kenya, Elvis pursuing international relations at Durham University, and Otis in his final GCSE year at The King’s School, Grantham.

Funds raised will cover tuition, living expenses, and other costs, ensuring the children can pursue their dreams.

Julie shared that Mark had always prioritised his children’s education, and she hopes that the community will come together to support this cause.

The gofundme has been launched to support Mark's children.

“As a family we are already overwhelmed with the messages of support and donations people have made so far, especially given the current financial climate,” she said.

“Any donations that people are able to make are greatly appreciated by us and will be a massive help to Mark’s children’s education following his sudden and tragic death.

“Mark was extremely proud of all his children and fully supportive of them accessing the best educational opportunities available to them, to aid them to achieve their academic potential.

“Mark would not dream of asking even his closest friends for any financial help, so, for us, any donations made in his memory would mean so much, and make a significant difference to his children’s lives and futures in his absence.”

More than £600 has already been raised, including a donation of £250 by Barrie Dear and £100 contributions from Keith Holmes and Kat Fairhead.

In a tribute earlier this week, Julie described Mark as a “larger-than-life character”.

She added: “Mark had a legendary sense of humour and was such an intelligent man.

“His work friends described him as a walking, talking encyclopedia, and he was proud of the knowledge he had and proud of the fact that when tested, he could provide an answer or fact quicker than Google!”

Mark was a loving father to three sons and a daughter.

After having both legs amputated last year, he adapted with resilience, showing his strength of character.

He was a skilled joiner who travelled through India, Indonesia, Nepal, and Australia in his 20s and lived in Australia for a time.

“In his 40s, Mark spent some time also living and working in Kenya and Ghana. He was a true adventurer and pleasure seeker,” said Julie.

“He graduated with a degree in environmental science, and he had a particular love of botany and birds.

“Mark was so loved by his sisters, and our mum is grieving the loss of her only son. His children are mourning the loss of their father. It’s a devastating loss for Mark to be taken so cruelly from us.

“He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information following the crash involving Mark, who was on a mobility scooter, and a red Ford Fusion at 12.47 pm in North Parade on August 14.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information can email SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316 and quote incident 223 of August 14.