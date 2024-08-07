A woman whose aunt’s hit-and-run was featured on television this week has raised more than £3,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Rachel Hamilton’s aunt and uncle, Jane and Tim Gosbee, appeared on Channel 4’s television show 24 Hours in A&E on Monday night after Jane, of Sharpe Road, Grantham, was involved in a hit-and-run on 15 September 2021.

Jane was walking home from the crematorium when a driver overtook a stopped vehicle and hit her.

Rachel Hamilton at the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance base. Photo: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

The show highlighted the heroic efforts of Queen’s Medical Centre workers in Nottingham as they addressed Jane’s numerous injuries.

The programme detailed the dangers of a fractured pelvis and the urgency required to treat it among Jane’s other injuries, with a nurse describing the situation as “the highest priority”.

Staff were concerned it could be a compound fracture, with worries about infection potentially leading to sepsis.

Jayne and Tim Gosbee. Photo: David Dawson

It also included interviews with Rachel, who spoke fondly of the pair and their close-knit family.

The family live about 10 minutes away from each other, with Rachel explaining how important family has been for them from a young age.

“You could pick up the phone and she would be there for you. She was there for us all when there was devastation in the family,” she said.

Jayne and Tim Gosbee. Photo: David Dawson

“We all pull together in a storm; it makes families stronger.”

Rachel said she had enjoyed running since primary school and had been encouraged in her pursuits by her mum and dad.

“Dad would always come and watch… he used to love watching me, and he was everything you’d want as a dad.”

Jayne and Tim Gosbee. Photo: David Dawson

She also mentioned how Tim helped her father find a new job after redundancy.”

The programme revealed how Rachel had run the Great North Run for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance in memory of her dad only the Sunday before Jane’s accident.

Sadly, he had fallen from a crane while at work several years ago and, despite heroic efforts by the Air Ambulance and paramedics, died from the severity of his injuries.

“Auntie Jane, she’s been there for us all and they’ve both been around to help with the hearings and stuff that went on surrounding Dad’s death,” said Rachel.

Since then, Rachel has raised more than £3,000 for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance’s life-saving work and is already planning her next race.

These include two more Great North Runs and last year’s London Landmarks Half Marathon.

She is currently training for her third Great North Run with her daughter, Jess, which will take place on 8 September in Newcastle.

She said: “As a family, we have needed the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance not once but twice.

“I ran the Great North Run in 2022 in memory of my dear dad, who we sadly lost eight years ago, and for my aunty, Jane Gosbee, when she was involved in a road traffic incident in 2021.

“Without the help of the crew, she may not be here today.”

Georgia Watson, events manager, praised Rachel’s achievements.

“It is fantastic what Rachel has achieved in the last few years,” she said.

“As a charity, Lincs & Notts relies on supporters like Rachel to raise the £13 million needed to keep our Air Ambulance and fleet of Critical Care Cars operational.”

The hit-and-run left Jane with severe injuries, requiring around 10 months in hospital and numerous surgeries.

These included metalwork and pins from top to bottom on her right side, injuries that necessitated multiple surgeries, including an 11-hour operation, and injuries that will require another operation to remove metalwork.

She has needed painkillers for over three years.

Her life-changing injuries mean she now uses a motorised scooter, and the family fears she may never walk properly again.

The driver was found guilty of drug use, dangerous driving, failing to stop, speeding, and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.

The couple previously told LincsOnline that they hoped people would get the message not to drive irresponsibly on the road.

Husband Tim described the incident as a “life-changing nightmare.”

“We want to show what people have to go through because of some stupid idiot,” he said.

“We hope our story will remind people to think twice before speeding.”

The couple thanked their community, especially The Three Gables, for their support.

The local venue organised a renewed blessing of the rings ceremony, hosted their 60th birthday celebrations, and raised funds for a mobility scooter.

The couple expressed deep gratitude for the support.

Jane’s story can be watched again on Channel 4’s streaming services.