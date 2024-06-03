A Great British Bake Off finalist is helping Belvoir Farm celebrate its 40th anniversary in grand style this June.

Josh Smalley, a scientist turned baker who captured hearts on the 14th series of GBBO, has crafted a showstopping menu for the 40th elderflower harvest festival, organised by Belvoir Farm in Bottesford.

The elderflower-themed creations include an orange, passionfruit and elderflower celebration cake, lemon, raisin and elderflower scones with blackberry and elderflower jam, ginger and elderflower biscuits, strawberry rhubarb and elderflower financiers, and elderflower choux buns with craquelin topping.

Photography credit: Toby Roberts/Josh Smalley

Josh said: “I'm delighted to support Belvoir Farm in their 40th anniversary year. I encourage everyone in the local area to join the harvest and celebrate with us.”

Belvoir Farm’s managing director, Pev Manners, said: “We started in 1984 when my mum Mary created our first elderflower cordial. Four decades later, elderflower remains at the heart of our business.

“Collaborating with Josh for this special menu is a wonderful way to mark our milestone.”

Photography credit: Toby Roberts/Josh Smalley

Josh is not the only special guest either, with the special menu being showcased at a vintage 80’s-themed floral tea party on June 5, hosted by former Miss England and TV presenter Georgia Jones.

For more details on the elderflower harvest and celebration events, visit Belvoir Farm's website.

The elderflower harvest began on May 20, with Belvoir Farm calling on local communities to participate.

Photography credit: Toby Roberts/Josh Smalley

Pickers can earn money by collecting flowers from the farm’s 60-acre organic plantation and nearby wild hedgerows.

The freshly picked flowers are infused within 24 hours to produce the beloved cordial, which is distributed across the UK and internationally.