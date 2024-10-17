Councillors are seeking feedback on the future of a cherished green space.

South Kesteven District Council invites Grantham residents and visitors to share thoughts on Wyndham Park in a consultation running until November 13.

Feedback will inform the authority of public perceptions and help identify desired events.

Wyndham Park. Photo: Supplied

This year's improvements include a re-wilding project near the historic archway, focusing on poppies to honour the park's ties to the Armed Forces.

Enhancements result from contributions from voluntary organisations and council funding, allowing an outdoor gym, table tennis tables, and car park extension.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for leisure and culture, highlighted Wyndham Park's success.

He expressed a desire to keep the park a beloved destination for all, saying: “Wyndham Park is one of our biggest success stories with around one million visitors every year.

“It’s been awarded Green Flag excellence status for thirteen years in a row and continues to be a wonderful green space with something for everyone.

“We are proud of the range of activities and opportunities it provides and are keen to ensure it remains a constant in people’s affections and a park enjoyed by all.”

Residents can participate in the survey online including by scanning a QR code at the park's visitor centre and SKDC's new customer services centre in the Picture House.