Pupils are celebrating their hard work after receiving their A-level results.

The highest number of pupils from Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham are heading to Russell Group universities after receiving their A-level results.

Headteacher Rachel Wyles said: "We are thrilled with the outstanding results our students have achieved this year and are incredibly proud of them.

Smiles are all around on A-level results day.

“We wish them all the best for the future."

Pupils show off their results at Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham

Pupils pose in front of the Priory Ruskin Academy sign in Grantham.

The school is celebrating its highest number of pupils heading to Russell Group universities.

A number of pupils are heading to universities including the University of Leeds, York, Sheffield and Durham, as well as traineeships in the RAF and police and the return of one student as a member of staff.