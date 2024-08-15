A-levels 2024: Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham has highest number of pupils heading to top universities
Pupils are celebrating their hard work after receiving their A-level results.
The highest number of pupils from Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham are heading to Russell Group universities after receiving their A-level results.
Headteacher Rachel Wyles said: "We are thrilled with the outstanding results our students have achieved this year and are incredibly proud of them.
“We wish them all the best for the future."
A number of pupils are heading to universities including the University of Leeds, York, Sheffield and Durham, as well as traineeships in the RAF and police and the return of one student as a member of staff.