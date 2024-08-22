A headteacher is “incredibly proud” of pupils' GCSE results.

Priory Ruskin Academy pupils in Grantham are celebrating their GCSE results.

Headteacher Rachel Wyles said: "I am delighted to see so many happy young people celebrating results that will help them secure their future destinations.

“I am always incredibly proud of our students for their hard work, commitment, and teamwork.

"As ever, I would like to thank all staff who have tirelessly nurtured, guided, and taught our students, as well as our parents and carers for their continued support."