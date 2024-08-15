Pupils have been praised for their hard work on A-level results day.

Pupils from Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School achieved a 99% pass rate, with 35% of grades being awarded at A* to A, 68% between A* and B and 26 students gained at least three A grades.

Headteacher James Fuller said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements.

Pupils from Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School jump for joy on A-level results day.

“They have worked tirelessly to ensure they achieve the qualifications needed to allow them to progress on to further education, study and employment.

“On behalf of our school community, I wish to congratulate each of them and look forward to hearing about their future success.”

Smiles all around at KGGS.

Proud parents by the side of the KGGS pupils.

Of the pupils, 83% are also heading to their first-choice university.

Standout results include:

• Yasmin Ahmad achieved three A* grades and is heading to Newcastle University to study medicine.

• Jessica Calvert achieved three A* grades and is heading to Newcastle University to study pharmacy.

• Francesca Dutton achieved three A* grades and one A. She is heading to the University of Bath to study economics.

• Elise Khoo achieved four A* grades and is heading to the University of Manchester to study medicine.

• Alex Hallam-Stott achieved two A* grades and two A grades. She is heading to the University of Warwick to study maths.

• Mia Nesbitt achieved four A* grades and is heading to the University of Cambridge to study natural sciences.

• Evie Turner achieved two A* grades and one A. She is heading to the University of Cambridge to study linguistics

• Andrea Kiddle achieved two A* grades and one A. She is heading to the University of Oxford to study philosophy and linguistics.