Headteachers in Grantham have spoken of their pride at being ranked ‘top of the class’ for the region.

The King’s School in Grantham has been named as the State Secondary School of the Year in the East Midlands, as part of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.

The school has also moved up 20 places in its national ranking — put it 92nd for the whole country.

The King’s School, Grantham

Headteacher Simon Pickett said: “I am proud of the thriving, inclusive and positive school environment we have created here.

“Teachers, parents and students work together to set high standards of behaviour and academic rigour with everyone working together to ensure pupils meet and exceed their own potential.

“While academic achievement is hugely important, we also place great emphasis on supporting our pupils to become responsible and positive members of the community.”

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School (KGGS) also featured in the top state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) — ranking fourth in the region.

KGGS..

Headteacher James Fuller said: “We are delighted the hard work and achievements of our students has been recognised and included in The Sunday Times best schools list.

“We are incredibly proud of our student body, who are supported and guided by staff, governors and parents to achieve highly whilst developing into well-rounded individuals.

“We are really pleased with the outcomes produced.”

The list is available to view at https://www.thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table.

Several other schools in Lincolnshire and Rutland also feature in the list.

