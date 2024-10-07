A pet owner says she has “cried so much” since her dog went missing, with river rescue crews unable to find him.

Sophie Owen, who lives in Grantham, is desperate to find Riley, her 10-month old border collie, after he went missing in the River Witham at Dysart Park, Grantham, on Thursday (October 3).

Riley was playing in the river with Sophie’s partner Jack, when he got swept away by a small stream. Jack jumped in after Riley, but he then lost sight of him.

Riley, a 10-month old border collie.

“It’s been very heartbreaking and I have cried so much,” said Sophie.

“My house is so quiet without him smashing it up. We have a nickname for him which is clobber boss as he clobbers through life and the house.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to Dysart Park to try and find Riley, however they were unable to do so.

Sophie is hoping that Riley managed to make it out of the river by himself.

She said Riley is “very energetic”, but “can be shy with people he doesn’t know”.

Anyone who may have seen Riley can contact Drone to Home on 0330 124 2004 or Sophie on 07851 572319.