Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 traffic near Great Ponton slow amid reports of second crash in nearby locations in a day

By Daniel Jaines
-
daniel.jaines@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:33, 19 July 2024
 | Updated: 17:08, 19 July 2024

There has been another crash on the A1 near Great Ponton on Friday - the second in the same day.

Traffic maps are showing very slow traffic in the area and emergency services are in attendance.

AA traffic news said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to a crash on A1 Northbound at Heath Lane (Boothby Pagnell Turn Off).”

Emergency services are now on the scene. Photo: RSM Photography.
Emergency services are now on the scene. Photo: RSM Photography.

National Highways has reported heavy congestion on the A1 northbound between the junctions with the A151 and the A607.

The authority reports delays of 40 minutes in both directions.

The incident follows one at at 10:28am today (Friday July19) which caused delays for several hours.

The road is closed northbound. Photo: RSM Photography
The road is closed northbound. Photo: RSM Photography
Traffic websites are showing slow traffic for a second time. Image: National Highways
Traffic websites are showing slow traffic for a second time. Image: National Highways

The incident involved two cars and a van but saw no serious injuries.

More details as they are received.

Accidents Grantham Lincs Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Daniel Jaines
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE