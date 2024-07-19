There has been another crash on the A1 near Great Ponton on Friday - the second in the same day.

Traffic maps are showing very slow traffic in the area and emergency services are in attendance.

AA traffic news said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to a crash on A1 Northbound at Heath Lane (Boothby Pagnell Turn Off).”

Emergency services are now on the scene. Photo: RSM Photography.

National Highways has reported heavy congestion on the A1 northbound between the junctions with the A151 and the A607.

The authority reports delays of 40 minutes in both directions.

The incident follows one at at 10:28am today (Friday July19) which caused delays for several hours.

The road is closed northbound. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic websites are showing slow traffic for a second time. Image: National Highways

The incident involved two cars and a van but saw no serious injuries.

More details as they are received.