Santa Claus needs your help to brighten children's Christmas this year.

Matthew Ash, who has dressed as Santa in Grantham for six years, is seeking donations for stocking fillers to distribute during his annual Christmas walks.

He's now a familiar figure in town, delivering presents, especially to children unable to visit grottos.

Matthew delivering presents as Santa Claus. Photo: Supplied

Matthew is often seen walking the streets of Grantham, sometimes with helper elves, handing out gifts to children, and setting up in shopping centres and Dysart Park.

He initially bought the presents himself, but as his efforts grew, he began relying on community donations for gifts.

"We get amazing reactions,” Matthew said.

“Giving a child a gift and then, a couple of weeks later, seeing that same child, not dressed as Santa - I find that quite special.

“It’s fantastic. That really is the reward that we get: the smiles from the children.”

Without a sleigh, he seeks elves to donate small, easily transportable items like toys from pound shops.

Matthew appreciates receiving expensive gifts like remote control cars but feels it's unfair if not all children get them, so he asks for similarly priced toys.

“I think really the experience is about meeting Santa Claus, not so much about the gifts. The children seem more excited about seeing Santa than receiving the present.”

Donations will also help Matthew continue his surprise visits to homes and community centres.

He has also launched a Gofundme page for those who would like to donate financially.

He has adapted to visit families who struggle to attend public events.

“One lady asked us to visit because her child couldn’t cope with crowds, and we regularly visit an autistic boy to create a calmer environment,” he said.

He has also visited adult health centres which support those with mental health issues.

Matthew hopes the community will rally, ensuring no child misses a visit from Santa.

Those interested in contributing can contact him via Facebook or by phone on 07593 289170 to arrange donations.