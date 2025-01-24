Plans to convert a five-bedroom detached house into a children’s care home have been approved.

Anchor Care and Education Limited has been granted permission by South Kesteven District Council's planning committee to use the Hougham property on Main Street as a care home for up to two young people.

The proposed children's home in Hougham.

The decision was made during a meeting yesterday (Thursday, January 23) but the plans were originally scheduled for review on Thursday, January 9. However, adverse weather conditions prevented members from conducting site visits, and the item was subsequently deferred.

The care home will operate with a 2:1 ratio of carers to children, alongside a registered manager. This means the property could accommodate up to seven people at a time. Staff shifts will run either from 8am to 9pm or 8pm to 9am.

While addressing the committee, Hougham Parish Councillor Peter Baker expressed disappointment with the officers' recommendation for approval.

He highlighted the lack of activities for young people in the village, as well as limited opportunities for community engagement. He warned that this could lead to the children becoming "isolated and bored".

Mr. Wheelan, representing local residents in Hougham, argued that the location was "unsustainable in fulfilling children's needs". He also claimed that children’s care homes were "overrepresented" in the area, suggesting there was little need for another one.

"There is no need for another costly care home," he said.

While some members sympathised with the concerns of local residents, such as fears of anti-social behaviour, officers explained that these concerns primarily related to site management and would not constitute valid grounds for refusal in planning terms.

With this in mind, a proposal for approval was brought forward but divided members, leaving chairperson Charmaine Morgan with the casting vote. She opted to approve the plans.