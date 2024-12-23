A mother-of-two has done a charity walk in memory of her baby who was stillborn.

Harriet Musson, from Grantham, was joined by her friends and family on Friday (December 20) to raise money for Sands charity, an organisation that helps families affected by baby loss.

Harriet was helped by the charity after her daughter, named Elowyn Rose, was stillborn at 30 weeks in March 2022.

Harriet was joined by her friends and family for her walk.

Harriet, who raised £564 for the charity, said: “I am so pleased how the walk turned out.

“I felt so heartwarmed and comforted by how many people supported me, either through sponsoring me, walking with me or offering words of kindness and encouragement in this bittersweet walk for this wonderful charity.

“We had a lovely time walking and chatting and I felt so close to Elowyn because we did our walk and raised this money in her name.

Harriet lost her daughter Elowyn Rose in March 2022.

“I can’t have Elowyn here with me, but I can make a positive impact in her name.

“She thought hard to survive when I was pregnant with her, now I feel I should continue to fight to make a difference for other families going through similar situations.

“It’s devastating to lose your children and anyone who does, deserves support and comfort during the dark times and Sands provides that support and also the comfort with things such as the memory boxes.

“They mean the world to families like mine.”

Harriet is still raising money until December 31 at https://fundraising.sands.org.uk/fundraisers/harrietmusson/starlight-walk.

