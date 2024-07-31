A second aspiring singer from the same Lincolnshire town is heading to London this weekend for the next round of Simon Cowell’s new talent show.

Maxwell Hayward, 16, is auditioning in London on Saturday (August 3) for The Midas Touch, Simon Cowell’s new talent show in search of a boy band.

Charlie Church, 16, also from Grantham, has got his audition for the show a day earlier.

Maxwell performing at a charity event for Young Lives for Cancer.

Maxwell said: “I started singing about two to three years ago and developed a passion for it.

“I find it really enjoyable and it’s quite nice when you are doing something you love.”

At seven-years-old Maxwell began dance lessons, which lead him onto performing in three pantomimes as well as with dance school Chantry Origins, in Oliver with MJH productions at St Wulfram’s Church and also at Disneyland Paris.

His musical inspirations are Frank Sinatra and Michael Buble.

He added: “I just decided to audition but I didn’t expect anything from it.

“I just did it because I thought I’ve just finished my GCSE’s and it would be a bit of fun for the summer.

“I never expected to be accepted. It feels surreal.”

Maxwell (far left) performing in Oliver! With MJH productions.

For his audition, Maxwell has to perform a selection of songs from two playlists.

He said: “I am focusing, working hard and making sure the songs are perfect.

“It would mean a lot to get through and win. I remember when I was younger and I’d be in the front room and my dad would be playing One Direction.

Maxwell performing with Grantham band Ashen in Sleaford.

“I want to be like that and make music that everyone can dance and sing to.”

Maxwell has been auditioning for several colleges but he has been accepted to the Eastern School of Performing Arts in Stamford where he will be studying for the next two years.

Simon Cowell started auditions on July 6 for The Midas Touch, which is due to be streamed on Netflix.