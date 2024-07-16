A young singer is through to the first round of Simon Cowell’s new show in search of a boy band.

Charlie Church, from Grantham, is heading to London on August 2 for his audition for Simon Cowell’s new show The Midas Touch.

The 16-year-old said: “I decided to audition for the show because singing is my passion and I’d love to do it full-time and travel the world doing so.

Charlie's passion is music.

“To be accepted for a face-to-face audition in London is exciting, but I am nervous.

“Simon Cowell said in an interview on Good Morning Britain that anything could happen.

“It’s possible in the first audition I could meet Simon Cowell, depending on his schedule.”

Charlie Church, 16, from Grantham.

Charlie has been singing since he was five years old when he used to go out with his mum, Laura Church, who sang in local pubs and clubs.

He added: “I’ve began singing as an Elvis tribute artist as I’m a huge fan of his and then I ventured out singing different genres.

“My inspirations I’d say are my mum and my grandad who also sings and gigs out in Spain where he lives.

“Music is my passion. I will listen to it all day and it is something I simply couldn’t live without.”

Charlie Church performing at the Grantham Christmas fair in 2023.

For his audition, Charlie has to prepare several songs which he is practicing every day ahead of August.

“I’m practicing daily to try and have my own stamp on them to show I am versatile,” added Charlie.

However, he hopes to go all the way and win the competition.

He said: “It would be my dream to be part of the next big boy band, to tour the world, to showcase my talent and do something I’ve always dreamed of.”

Simon Cowell started auditions on July 6 for The Midas Touch, which is due to be streamed on Netflix.